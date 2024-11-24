Fatalities due to 'Nika,' 'Ofel,' 'Pepito' rise to 13

THE number of fatalities due to the onslaught of Tropical Cyclones Nika, Ofel, and Pepito has increased to 13, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday, November 24, 2024.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said five of the reported fatalities were already verified while the others are still being validated.

Of the five confirmed fatalities due to "Pepito," three were from Aurora province, while two were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The victims from Aurora were all hit by falling debris, while the two from CAR died of asphyxiation due to landslide incidents.

The NDRRMC said three individuals were still missing.

The number of affected individuals due to the spate of typhoons that struck the country over the past weeks has already reached more than 4.2 million or over 1.1 million families, particularly in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and the National Capital Region.

Of the number, 167,798 individuals were displaced.

The damage incurred by the agriculture sector has stood at more than P784 million, while over P2.8 billion was recorded for agriculture. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)