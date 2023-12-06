Fatalities in Hinatuan, Sarangani quakes rise to 14

THE number of fatalities due to two strong quakes that rocked Mindanao recently has risen to 14, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur on December 2 claimed the lives of three people, while the November 17 magnitude 6.8 tremor that struck Sarangani in Davao Occidental left 11 people dead.

Two of the fatalities in the Hinatuan earthquake were from Caraga while the other was from Davao.

The NDRRMC said 48 people were injured in the Hinatuan tremor.

It added that of the 132,615 families or 528,203 individuals affected by the earthquake in Surigao del Sur, eight families or 28 persons remain in evacuation centers as of 8 p.m. of December 5.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said it has already provided almost P4 million worth of assistance to the affected population.

The NDRRMC said a total of 3,887 houses were damaged in Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga due the quake that struck Hinatuan.

The damage to infrastructure in the same incident totaled to P4.81 million, which includes public schools and other government facilities.

In the Sarangani earthquake, a total of 6,585 houses worth over P202.6 million were damaged due to the jolt.

The infrastructure sector also incurred P723.2 million worth of damage, said the NDRRMC. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)