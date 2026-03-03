FDA: Consumer concerns over recalled products 'addressed'

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday, March 3, 2026, that all concerns raised by parents and caregivers concerning the recalled products Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro are being attended to by Nestlé Philippines Inc.

In a statement, the FDA said all complaints received directly by the agency have also been referred to and are now being handled by the company.

"Nestlé has reported that a majority of complaints received directly by it have been addressed, with continuous monitoring and follow-up," said the FDA.

It said it will remain open to receive reports via its eSumbong platform accessible via the official FDA website, or via email at ereport@fda.gov.ph.

"Parents and caregivers are encouraged to remain attentive to official FDA advisories and report any concerns," said the FDA.

As to the actual recall of the affected products, the agency said over 330,000 units of the Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro have been successfully recalled by Nestle.

The FDA said a total of 330,004 units from 39 batches of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro that have been recalled by Nestle.

"One hundred percent of all segregated recalled products are now under the control of Nestlé Philippines," said the FDA.

Of the total, it said a total of 199,414 units have been scheduled for destruction.

"We will take part in the scheduled destruction of the recalled products to ensure proper compliance with recall procedures," said the FDA.

Last January, Nestlé Philippines initiated the recall of specific batches of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro infant formula products.

The recall order was made following the detection of very low levels of cereulide, which is a toxin produced by the microorganism Bacillus cereus, in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)