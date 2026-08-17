FDA: Don't self-medicate vs leptospirosis

AMID the threat of leptospirosis, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public anew against self-medicating.

In a social media post, the FDA said the public must not decide on their own in taking prophylaxis against leptospirosis.

"Not all exposure to floodwater requires antibiotics. Do not self-medicate," said the FDA.

The agency also said it is important that the antibiotics to be used if necessary are approved and registered.

"Ensure that your medicines are FDA-registered," said the FDA.

It added that self-medication may cause adverse health effects to consumers.

"The misuse of antibiotics does not help in the fight against infections, and can even lead to antimicrobial resistance," said the FDA.

On Monday, heavy rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon caused massive flooding in several parts of the country. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)