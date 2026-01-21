FDA flags recalled infant formula products still in the market

DESPITE the voluntary recall order by Nestlé Philippines, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has flagged the continued presence of affected batches of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro in the market.

In a statement, the FDA said it is closely monitoring the ongoing recall and has found establishments that still carry the affected products.

"These activities are part of the FDA's intensified post-market surveillance to ensure recalled products are promptly removed from the market and that recall procedures are properly implemented nationwide," the agency said.

In Luzon, FDA enforcement teams flagged 65 Nestlé products across multiple establishments; these were already pulled out, returned to suppliers, or properly segregated and documented for retrieval.

In the Visayas, FDA teams inspected establishments carrying Nestlé products, with affected items found in only one location despite several sites being checked.

In Mindanao, FDA enforcement teams verified 206 Nestlé products across numerous establishments; these were promptly removed from selling areas, inventoried, sealed, and secured for return to suppliers or distributors.

"The FDA remains committed to protecting public health, particularly the safety of infants and young children, and will continue active field verification and regulatory oversight as the recall progresses," it said.

Earlier, 14 variants of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro involving 38 batches were voluntarily recalled by Nestlé Philippines following the detection of very low levels of cereulide in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company.

In a separate statement, the FDA said it continues to undertake efforts to fully address the safety and health issue involving several batches of infant formula products.

"While voluntary recalls are an appropriate and necessary step, they do not end regulatory scrutiny. The FDA continues ongoing assessments, coordinates closely with health authorities, and reviews supplier chains as part of its continuing oversight," it added.

The agency also said it is not ruling out the possibility of holding those responsible accountable.

"It must be emphasized that should any similar incident recur, or should ongoing investigations establish negligence or culpability, the FDA will take the full range of regulatory and legal actions necessary to safeguard public health," it said. (MAP)