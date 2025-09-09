FDA: Food supplement found with prohibited ingredient

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, that a food supplement for men present in the market has been found to be "adulterated."

According to Advisory 2025-0937, the FDA said its post-marketing surveillance has found "El Combate Food Supplement for Men" has been found to contain an ingredient called Sildenafil Citrate.

"The analyses of the FDA Laboratory showed that the abovementioned product with lot number AEL142J16Z and expiry date 16JAN2027 was tested positive for Sildenafil Citrate," said the FDA.

"The presence of the drug ingredient Sildenafil Citrate deems the food supplement as adulterated," it added.

The agency said Sildenafil Citrate is deemed as prohibited among food supplements.

"It poses potential health risks to the unwary consuming public, especially those who have had a stroke, persons with heart problems, kidney problems, and low blood pressure," said the FDA.

It said that consumption of the product may pose possible side effects, such as headache, diarrhea, dizziness or lightheadedness, urinary tract infection, priapism (persistent and painful erection of the penis), indigestion, nasal congestion, rashes, and changes in vision or sudden vision loss.

"Consumers are advised to consult a healthcare professional in case any of the side effects upon consumption of the said food supplement with lot number AEL142J16Z is experienced," said the FDA.

The agency said consumers who bought the product are advised to communicate with Hiyang International, which is the market authorization holder, or Aim High Tolling Solutions Inc., the manufacturer.

The FDA also called on the public to report the continued sale or distribution of the adulterated food supplement. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)