FDA guarantees recalled milk products won't return to market

AFTER Nestle Philippines voluntarily recalled its products, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is guaranteeing that all recalled milk products will not return to the market.

In a statement, the FDA said Nestle Philippines properly destroyed and disposed of all recalled Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro last March 16.

"This initiative forms part of the final phase of the product recall process to ensure that affected products are properly disposed of and prevented from re-entering the market," the FDA said.

"The activity covered the full destruction protocol—from proper tagging and verification of recovered products, to cutting open of units, followed by mixing or adulteration to ensure that the products are rendered unusable and cannot be reintroduced or circulated in the market," the FDA added.

The health regulatory agency said Nestle Philippines partnered with Holcim Philippines cement facilities for the disposal activities, where the products underwent high-temperature industrial processes.

"This method ensures safe and environmentally responsible disposal, with no residual waste returning to the environment," the FDA said.

Last January, Nestle Philippines initiated the recall of 330,004 units of specific batches of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro infant formula products.

Nestle Philippines made the recall order following the detection of very low levels of cereulide in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by the microorganism Bacillus cereus. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)