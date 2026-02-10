FDA launches nationwide check of all stores selling health products

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently launched its nationwide active monitoring of compliance to all establishments selling health products.

In a statement, FDA Director General Paolo Teston said the move is part of their ongoing efforts to protect consumers and promote transparency in the sale of health products.

"The FDA will actively monitor compliance across all retailers, large or small, local or national. Compliance is mandatory," said Teston.

"Whether the store is large or small, the standards are the same. There is no discrimination when it comes to compliance," he added.

Aside from monitoring all establishments, the FDA chief vowed to slap full penalties to all establishments that will sell or offer non-compliant health products to the public.

He said they are prepared to hold accountable all those selling unregistered, misbranded, expired, or non-compliant health products.

"All establishments found selling unregistered, misbranded, expired, or non-compliant products will face swift and decisive regulatory action, including seizure of products, suspension or closure of operations, formal prosecution, and the full penalties provided under the law," said Teston.

"We will not hesitate to take strong action against any establishment that endangers public health," he added.

The nationwide activity of the FDA comes weeks after the agency was criticized by senators over their supposed lack of concrete action against the widespread sale of illegal, counterfeit, and unregistered health products.

The senators told the FDA that its actions against non-compliant products must not be limited to issuing health advisories. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)