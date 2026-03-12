FDA: Nestlé starts destruction of recalled milk formula products

AFTER completing the voluntary recall of selected milk formula batches, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported Thursday, March 12, 2026, that Nestlé Philippines started destroying the products.

The FDA said the recalled batches of NAN Optipro and NANKID Optipro recovered from the market are undergoing a controlled destruction process.

"The activity marks the final operational step in the recall process after the completion of the agency's investigation, monitoring, and coordination with the company," the FDA said.

The controlled destruction began March 9 and will continue for several days.

The health regulatory agency said it has received zero reports of adverse health effects from consumers. No consumers of the recalled batches have reported falling ill, the FDA said.

"Based on the report reviewed by the agency, no confirmed or conclusive cases of illness associated with the recalled products have been established to date," the FDA said.

The agency said Nestlé Philippines maintained consumer assistance channels to respond to inquiries and complaints concerning the batches.

Last January, Nestlé Philippines recalled 330,004 units of specific Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro infant formula products.

The FDA ordered the recall after detecting low levels of cereulide in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company. Cereulide is a toxin produced by the microorganism Bacillus cereus. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)