FDA: Seniors no longer need purchase booklets for meds

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, September 4, 2025, reminded all pharmacies and drugstores that purchase booklets should no longer be required from senior citizens (SCs) when they buy medicines and avail of the 20 percent discount and value-added tax (VAT) exemption.

According to Circular No. 2025-005, the FDA said the Department of Health (DOH) has already removed purchase booklets from the list of requirements for seniors to avail of medicine discounts through Administrative Order No. 2024-0017.

"(This is) to streamline the requirements and remove undue regulatory burden to the availing senior citizens," said the FDA.

"(This will) ensure the rational access to medicines for senior citizens," it added.

To avail of the discount on medicine purchases, senior citizens or their representatives must present any of the following identification documents: a Senior Citizens’ Identification Card issued by the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) in the city or municipality where the senior resides; the senior citizen’s Philippine passport; or other valid documents proving the person is a Filipino citizen and at least 60 years old.

For prescription drugs, it is necessary to present a doctor’s prescription that contains the name, age, sex, and address of the senior citizen; date; generic name of the medicine; dosage form; dosage strength; quantity; name, signature, and address of the prescribing physician; professional license number; and S-2 license number, if applicable.

The FDA warned pharmaceutical outlets, drugstores, community and institutional pharmacies, boticas, and retail outlets for non-prescription drugs against violation of the said policy.

The FDA said this is because individuals and entities that still require senior citizens to present purchase booklets when buying medicines face penalties.

"This Circular is hereby issued for the guidance of concerned industry stakeholders and the general public," said the FDA.

"Sanctions and penalties shall be imposed," it added.

Under Republic Act 9994, any person who violates the law may face imprisonment of two to six years and a fine of P50,000 to P200,000.

If the offender is a corporation, partnership, or organization, the officials directly involved, such as the president, general manager, managing partner, or such other officer charged with the management of the business affairs, will be held liable. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)