FDA vows continued inspections of health product establishments

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vowed Sunday, February 22, 2026, to continue inspecting establishments to ensure compliance with existing rules and regulations.

In a statement, FDA Director General Paolo Teston said the agency will look into proper storage conditions, cold chain management for temperature-sensitive products, product registration status, licensing compliance, and documentation requirements.

"The FDA will continue conducting both coordinated and unannounced inspections nationwide to ensure the integrity of the health product supply chain and protect consumers from unsafe products," Teston said.

"The inspections reinforce the FDA’s commitment to safeguarding public health through sustained oversight, monitoring, and enforcement across all levels of distribution," Teston said.

The FDA chief said the agency will take action against health products and business establishments found non-compliant with existing regulations. He said the agency will hold accountable all violators of laws on health product production and distribution.

"Compliance is mandatory for all establishments, regardless of size or location," Teston said.

"Establishments found in violation of FDA laws and regulations will face immediate regulatory action, including seizure of products, suspension or revocation of licenses, closure of warehouses, and the filing of administrative and legal cases," Teston said.

The nationwide activity comes weeks after senators criticized the agency for its supposed lack of concrete action against the sale of illegal, counterfeit, and unregistered health products. Senators said FDA actions against non-compliant products must not be limited to issuing health advisories. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)