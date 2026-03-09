FDA warns public against counterfeit rabies vaccines

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, March 9, 2027, warned the public against counterfeit vaccines against rabies.

Based on Advisory 2026-0121, the FDA said the public should avoid the purchase and use of the counterfeit version of "Purified Chick Embryo Cell Culture Rabies Vaccine (Vaxirab N) ≥ 2.5 IU Lyophilized Powder for Solution for Injection (IM/ID) with Sterilised Water for Injection BP."

"The concerned batch of Vaxirab N has an authentic counterpart available in the market," the FDA said.

"Therefore, all healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug product in the market," the FDA said.

The agency warned all establishments and outlets against selling or dispensing the counterfeit products.

The FDA also asked all Local Government Units and law enforcement agencies to ensure the products are not sold or made available in their localities.

Aside from counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines, the health regulatory agency warned the public against other types of fake anti-rabies vaccines.

In a statement for Rabies Awareness Month, the FDA said the public must be on guard against illegitimate anti-rabies vaccines because they carry the risk of giving false protection.

"Rabies is 100 percent preventable, but only with legitimate, verified vaccines. Don't be fooled by fake vaccines that put human and animal lives at risk," the FDA said.

"Let's stop rabies and fake vaccines because every life matters," the FDA said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)