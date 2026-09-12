FDA warns public against unregistered tirzepatide product

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against the purchase and use of an unregistered treatment for diabetes.

Based on Advisory No. 2026-1020, the FDA said the public should avoid purchasing and using “Tirzepatide Subcutaneously Use. Only 30MG Multi-Use Vial and Bac Water 0.9% Benzyl Alcohol 3ml Multiple Vial Dose.”

“After the conduct of FDA’s Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) activities, it was verified that the abovementioned drug product has not undergone the required registration process, and has not been issued with the appropriate authorization in the form of Certificate of Product Registration (CPR),” the FDA said.

“The FDA advises the public against the purchase and use of the said unregistered drug product,” it added.

As the product is unregistered, the agency said there is no assurance of its quality, safety, and efficacy.

“Consumers are strongly warned that the use or consumption of this violative product may expose them to potential health risks, including possible injury or harm,” the FDA said.

The FDA also warned all concerned establishments and entities against distributing the violative drug product.

Local government units and law enforcement agencies were likewise called on to ensure that the product is not sold or made available within their respective localities or areas of jurisdiction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)