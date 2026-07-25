FDA warns public vs adulterated male supplement

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning the public about the presence of a prohibited ingredient in a batch of a male dietary supplement on the market.

Based on Advisory No. 2026-0598, the FDA is warning the public against consuming "Hard Bull Brand Herbal Dietary Supplement Capsule" with lot number 25051727 after it was found to be adulterated.

"The analyses of the FDA Laboratory showed that the abovementioned product with Lot Number 25051727 and expiry date 03 January 2027 tested positive for Sildenafil Citrate," said the FDA.

"The presence of the drug ingredient Sildenafil Citrate deems the dietary supplement as adulterated," it furthered.

And being adulterated, the agency said the public is urged to exercise caution in consuming the said product.

"Exercise caution when purchasing dietary supplements for men that can be potentially adulterated with drug ingredients, which can seriously harm the consumers," said the FDA.

It explained that Sildenafil Citrate is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction in males.

Sildenafil Citrate is prohibited in dietary supplements since it poses potential health risks to the unwary consuming public, especially those who have had a stroke, persons with heart problems, kidney problems, and low blood pressure.

Among its possible side effects are headache, diarrhea, dizziness or lightheadedness, urinary tract infection, priapism (persistent and painful erection of the penis), indigestion, nasal congestion, rashes, and changes in vision or sudden vision loss.

"Consumers are advised to consult a healthcare professional in case any of the side effects upon consumption of the said dietary supplement with Lot Number 25051727 is experienced," said the FDA.

The agency asked all law enforcement agencies and local government units to ensure that these products are not sold or made available in their jurisdictions.

Similarly, the FDA asked the public to report the continuous sale or distribution of the above adulterated dietary supplement through its online reporting facility: ereport@fda.gov.ph. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)