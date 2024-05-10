FDA warns public vs counterfeit anti-rabies vax

AMID the expected increase in human rabies cases during the summer vacation, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public over the presence of counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines.

In its Advisory 2024-0753, the FDA said the public must be cautious over the presence of the counterfeit version of “Anti-Rabies Serum (Equine) (Equirab) 200 IU/mL (1000 IU/5mL) Solution for Injection (I.M./S.C.) 5 mL Vial.”

"All healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug product in the market," said the FDA.

"The FDA advises the public against the purchase and use of the counterfeit version of the said product," it added.

It noted how the counterfeit version has the batch number and print appearance not comparable with the standard features of the registered product.

The FDA, then, advised consumers to purchase drug product only from FDA-licensed establishments.

It also warned all establishments and outlets against selling and/or dispensing of the said counterfeit product.

The FDA also called on all local government units (LGUs) and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure that the product is not sold or made available in their localities.

To recall, the Department of Health (DOH) has previously warned that, during summer vacation, there is a higher probability of interaction between animals and humans, particularly children.

This, the DOH stressed, could mean increased chances of animal bites, particularly dogs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)