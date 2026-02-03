FDA warns public vs counterfeit anti-rabies vax

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public against the presence of a counterfeit version of an anti-rabies vaccine in the market.

In its Advisory 2025-1642, the FDA said the public should be cautious against the counterfeit version of "Anti-Rabies Serum (Equine) (Equirab) 200 IU/mL (1000 IU/5mL) Solution for Injection (IM/SC)."

"The concerned batch of Equirab has an authentic counterpart available in the market," said the FDA.

"Therefore, all healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug product in the market," it added.

The health regulatory agency said consuming such a product may result in adverse health effects.

"This counterfeit drug product in the market may pose potential danger or injury to consumers," said the FDA.

It also said that all establishments and outlets are being warned against selling and/or dispensing the counterfeit product.

"Anyone found selling the said counterfeit drug product will be penalized," said the FDA.

All local government units and law enforcement agencies are also called upon by the FDA to ensure that the product is not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdiction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)