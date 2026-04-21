FDA warns public vs unregistered biscuits

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, against the presence of an unregistered biscuit available in the market.

In its Advisory 2026-0414, the FDA advised the public to avoid consuming the "Gene's Especial Rosquillos de Cebu."

"The FDA verified through its online monitoring or post-marketing surveillance that the above-mentioned food product/food supplement is not registered, and no corresponding Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) has been issued," said the FDA.

"The FDA warns all healthcare professionals and the general public not to purchase and consume the unregistered food product," it added.

The agency said this means that such products carry the threat of adverse health effects to consumers.

"The FDA cannot assure the product’s quality and safety as it has not undergone its evaluation process," said the FDA.

It also said that all concerned establishments are warned not to distribute, sell, advertise, or promote the product.

"Otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued," said he FDA.

Meanwhile, the FDA asked local government authorities to ensure that the product is not sold or made available in their areas of jurisdiction.

The Bureau of Customs is similarly enjoined to restrain the importation and/or exportation of the said unregistered product. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)