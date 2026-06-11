FDA warns public vs unregistered drug product

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, June 11, 2026, warned the public against the presence of an unregistered drug product in the market.

In its Advisory No. 2026-0622, the FDA said the public is being warned against "Pepslim Bacteriostatic Water 3mL Vial."

"After the conduct of FDA’s Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) activities, it was verified that the above-mentioned drug product has not undergone the required registration process, and has not been issued with the appropriate authorization in the form of Certificate of Product Registration (CPR)," said the FDA.

"The FDA advises the public against the purchase and use of the said unregistered drug product," it furthered.

The agency said the public has no assurance as to the drug product's quality, safety, and efficacy.

"Consumers are strongly warned that the use or consumption of this violative product may expose them to potential health risks, including possible injury or harm," said the FDA.

It, then, warned all concerned establishments and/or entities not to distribute the said product.

The FDA also asked all local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the said product is not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdiction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)