FDA warns public vs unregistered drug products

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against the presence of four unregistered drug products in the market.

In its Advisory 2024-1312 on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, the FDA said the public must avoid purchasing and consuming Norfloxacin Capsules 0.1 g, RHP Fusaimi Zhusheye – Furosemide Injection 2ml:20mg, HUAYI Vitamin C Injection 2ml:0.5g Ampoule, and Itraconazole Capsules 0.1g.

"FDA Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) activities have verified that the abovementioned drug products have not gone through the registration process of the Agency, and have not been issued with proper authorization in the form of Certificate of Product Registration," said the FDA.

"The FDA advises the public against the purchase and use of the following unregistered drug products," it added.

The FDA said this means that it cannot guarantee the drug products' quality, safety, and efficacy.

"Therefore, consumption of such violative products may pose potential danger or injury to health," said the FDA.

The agency also warned all concerned establishments and entities against distributing the unregistered drug products.

The FDA also asked local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the said drug products are not sold or made available in their respective areas of jurisdiction. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)