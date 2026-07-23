FDA warns public vs unregistered fat reducing vaccine

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public on Thursday, July 23, 2026, against the presence in the market of an unregistered vaccine that claims to reduce body fat.

Based on Advisory 2026-0777, the FDA said the public should avoid the use of "MEDIHUB Lipo Lab V-Line Solution Premium 10 mL Vial."

"After the conduct of FDA’s Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) activities, it was verified that the abovementioned drug product has not undergone the required registration process and has not been issued with the appropriate authorization in the form of Certificate of Product Registration (CPR)," said the FDA.

"The FDA advises the public against the purchase and use of the said unregistered drug product," it added.

The agency said the public, therefore, has no assurance as to its quality, safety, and efficacy.

"Consumers are strongly warned that the use or consumption of this violative product may expose them to potential health risks, including possible injury or harm," said the FDA.

It, then, warned all concerned establishments and/or entities not to distribute the above-identified violative drug product.

The FDA also called on all local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the product is not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdiction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)