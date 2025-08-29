FDA warns public vs unregistered feminine wash

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, August 29, 2025, warned the public about the presence of an unregistered feminine wash product in the market.

Based on Advisory No. 2025-0615, the FDA said the public must avoid purchasing and using the "Yes Babe Her Kiffy Feminine Wash (Strawberry Naughty)."

"The FDA, through post-marketing surveillance, has verified that the abovementioned product is unauthorized and has not been issued a Certificate of Product Notification (CPN)," the FDA said.

"In light of the foregoing, the public is hereby advised not to purchase the aforementioned violative cosmetic product," it added.

The agency said it cannot guarantee the product’s safety, quality, and efficacy, as it has not undergone the FDA’s evaluation process.

"Such violative products may contain harmful ingredients or impurities that may pose health risks to consumers, such as adverse reactions, allergies, skin problems, or other health issues," the FDA said.

It also cautioned all concerned establishments not to sell, advertise, or distribute the said product or risk regulatory actions and sanctions.

Meanwhile, the FDA directed all its field offices and enforcement units to ensure that the product is not sold or made available in their areas of jurisdiction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)