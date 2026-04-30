FDA warns public vs unregistered hair regrowth product

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public on Thursday, April 30, 2026, against an unregistered hair regrowth product present in the market.

In its Advisory 2026-0330, the FDA warned consumers against "Coco-Chelle Hair Regrowth Formula."

"The FDA through postmarketing surveillance has verified that the abovementioned product is unauthorized and has not been issued with a Certificate of Product Notification (CPN)," said the FDA.

"In the light of the foregoing, the public is hereby advised not to purchase the aforementioned violative cosmetic product," it added.

The health regulatory agency said the use of such violative product may pose health risks to consumers.

"The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result [in] adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure," said the FDA.

It, then, warned all concerned establishments not to sell, advertise, or distribute the said product until it is issued with proper authorization from FDA.

"Otherwise, further regulatory actions and sanctions shall be pursued," it said.

The agency, meanwhile, directed its regional field offices and regulatory enforcement units to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and local government units.

"Ensure that such violative products are not sold or made available in the market or areas of their jurisdiction," said the FDA. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)