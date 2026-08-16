FDA warns public vs unregistered pain relief balm

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against the presence of an unregistered pain-relieving balm on the market.

In its Advisory No. 2026-0862, the FDA said the public should avoid using the unregistered “ROBB Methyl Salicylate Ointment 25 g.”

“After the conduct of FDA’s Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) activities, it was verified that the abovementioned drug product has not undergone the required registration process and has not been issued the appropriate authorization in the form of a Certificate of Product Registration (CPR),” said the FDA.

“The FDA advises the public against the purchase and use of the said unregistered drug product,” it added.

The agency said this is because the public has no assurance of the product’s quality, safety, and efficacy.

“Consumers are strongly warned that the use or consumption of this violative product may expose them to potential health risks, including possible injury or harm,” said the FDA.

The FDA also warned all concerned establishments and entities against distributing the identified violative drug product.

“Otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions shall be strictly pursued,” said the FDA.

The FDA also asked all local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the product is not sold or made available in their respective localities or areas of jurisdiction. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)