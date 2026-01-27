FDA warns vs fake news on infant formula product recall Anton Banal

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, against the spread of fake news concerning the recall order for selected infant formula products of Nestlé Philippines.

In a statement, the FDA said the public should be cautious against believing unverified articles and social media posts that come from unofficial sources.

"Information that does not come from official sources may be incomplete or misleading," said the FDA.

It stressed that there is no truth to reports that the voluntary recall made has not yet been lifted.

"Regulatory procedures and verification processes are still ongoing," said the FDA.

The agency said the public is being advised to always rely only on official updates issued through the FDA, as well as announcements released by the Market Authorization Holder.

"We will release verified information in due course, consistent with established regulatory processes, to safeguard public health, particularly the safety of infants and young children," said the FDA.

Earlier, a total of 14 variants of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro involving 38 batches were recalled voluntarily from the market by Nestlé Philippines.

This comes after the detection of very low levels of cereulide in the arachidonic acid-rich (ARA) oil supplied to the company.

FDA explained that cereulide is a toxin produced by the microorganism bacillus cereus, and may cause gastrointestinal illness, such as vomiting and abdominal pain. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)