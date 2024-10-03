BYD Seagull: The perfect road partner for Gen Z

The latest innovation from BYD, the Seagull, officially debuted at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on September 27, 2024. This sleek, all-electric mini hatchback is designed to meet the needs of modern city drivers—particularly the tech-savvy and eco-conscious Gen Z.
The BYD Seagull is built with urban mobility in mind, offering a sleek and compact exterior that excels at navigating busy streets, yet surprises with a roomy interior. Its advanced features, such as a smart infotainment system and AI-assisted driving, create a tech-forward driving experience perfect for city adventurers.
On the outside, LED bar tail lamps and power-adjustable heated mirrors add both style and practicality. Inside, drivers will enjoy the comfort of two-tone leather seats and the convenience of a 10.1-inch rotating infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Priced at P918,000, the BYD Seagull offers a combination of affordability and performance, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious urban drivers. Available in Sprout Green, Apricity White, and Delan Black, this EV is powered by BYD’s innovative blade battery technology, providing a range of up to 300 kilometers on a single charge. Its 75PS motor allows the Seagull to accelerate from 0 to 50 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, with a top speed of 130 km/h. The vehicle also boasts charging versatility, supporting both DC and AC charging options.
Safety is a top priority with the Seagull, which includes features such as a reverse camera, multiple airbags, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to enhance security on the road. The Seagull proves that eco-friendly driving doesn’t have to compromise style, performance, or safety.
Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico graced the launch, sharing their personal experiences as BYD EV owners. They highlighted how the vehicle’s eco-friendliness and smart features have simplified their lives, especially as a young family balancing hectic schedules.
“You are not only saving on fuel, but you’re also saving on oil changes. We don’t need to replace batteries or deal with a lot of maintenance issues that we faced with our old cars,” Nico explained.
“I don’t think we could ever go back [to traditional vehicles],” Solenn added.
In addition to unveiling the Seagull, AC Mobility is committed to expanding its EV infrastructure. The company plans to install additional charging stations at Ayala Malls nationwide, ensuring convenient access for EV owners. Starting in October, one new dealership will open each week through the end of 2024.
With its affordability, style, and sustainable features, the BYD Seagull is poised to be the perfect driving companion—whether you’re commuting through the city or heading out for a weekend adventure.
For inquiries and test drives, visit BYD Cebu or stop by their showroom at A.S. Fortuna Street, Mandaue City, starting September 29. (SPONSORED CONTENT)