BYD Seagull: The perfect road partner for Gen Z

Safety is a top priority with the Seagull, which includes features such as a reverse camera, multiple airbags, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to enhance security on the road. The Seagull proves that eco-friendly driving doesn’t have to compromise style, performance, or safety.

Celebrity couple Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico graced the launch, sharing their personal experiences as BYD EV owners. They highlighted how the vehicle’s eco-friendliness and smart features have simplified their lives, especially as a young family balancing hectic schedules.

“You are not only saving on fuel, but you’re also saving on oil changes. We don’t need to replace batteries or deal with a lot of maintenance issues that we faced with our old cars,” Nico explained.

“I don’t think we could ever go back [to traditional vehicles],” Solenn added.