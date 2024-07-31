‘CONNECTED’: Globe Business highlights collaboration, innovation in GSummit 2024

Globe Business brings together the brightest minds and influential leaders from key sectors at GSummit 2024, transforming the Marriott Grand Ballroom into a dynamic center of innovation, insights, and collaborative opportunities.

The premier on-ground event, with its theme "CONNECTED," highlighted the importance of building strong relationships, exploring how interconnectedness can drive business growth and improve lives.

GSummit 2024 showcased an outstanding lineup of speakers led by KD Dizon, VP and Head of Globe Business. In her presentation, "Collaborative Ecosystems: Globe Business Partnerships for Digital Success," Dizon shared how innovative solutions foster a collaborative environment, empowering companies to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

“At its core, a collaborative ecosystem is a dynamic network of internal and external stakeholders working together to drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. Bringing in technology within this ecosystem elevates workplace dynamics through advanced tools and platforms that enable seamless communication, data sharing, and real-time problem-solving,” Dizon said.

“The collaborative ecosystem at Globe has yielded substantial benefits. Improved communication, streamlined processes, and data-driven decision-making have enhanced operational excellence, reduced costs, and increased productivity. Customer satisfaction has also risen due to more personalized and efficient services enabled by Globe's advanced analytics and digital solutions,” Dizon said.

In his keynote “Thriving in a Connected World,” Rishad Tobaccowala, author and former Chief Strategist and Growth Officer of Publicis Groupe, offered insights on driving business growth through connections, innovation, and strategic foresight.

“Think from the perspective of the human beings you serve. Think solutions. Think accessibility. Think value. Think experience,” Tobaccowala said.

Other speakers shared their own experience on collaboration and its impact on their respective organizations. Capt. Stanley Ng, President and COO of Philippine Airlines, talked about the airline's growth through strategic partnerships and innovations under his leadership, while s, talked about how McDonald’s Philippines leveraged relationships and innovation to achieve sustained growth.

The event also included breakout sessions that delved into critical areas of business and technology, including the importance of synergy, building enterprise growth through tech, and enhancing enterprise security.

The sessions featured technology leaders from Globe portfolio companies Inquiro, m360, Adspark, and global names in tech such as Fortinet, Genesys, Huawei, Google, Navagis, Orca, Samsung and Snowflake explaining how these powerful technologies can be harnessed to create a robust growth engine for enterprises.

The summit reaffirmed Globe Business’ commitment to understanding customer challenges, providing reliable business-grade connectivity, and partnering with best-in-class providers to support various industry and business needs. This dedication positions Globe Business as the premier partner for business growth, offering cutting-edge innovations and top-tier learning experiences to unlock your full business potential.