Globe brings #SeniorDigizen Campaign to San Pedro, Laguna

Former teacher and civil servant Delilah Rebutica, 73, would usually find it hard to get help from the young ones when she has questions about digital technology. That’s why when she found the help she needed via Globe’s #SeniorDigizen learning session, she was hats off.

"Saludo sa Globe kasi ito once in a lifetime na nakakapagturo kayo at ang seniors nabigyan ng pagkakataon na makapakinig at matuto. Kasi ang mga bata wala nang panahon (na magturo). So lahat busy. Kaya ito maganda," she said after attending Globe’s recent learning session in Barangay Pacita 1, San Pedro, Laguna.

It was her first time to attend a training especially designed for seniors and found it a great brain exercise.

"Medyo na-revive ang learnings. Magandang exercise sa nagkaka-edad,” she said. After the learning session, she got interest in investing online via GCash’s GInvest.