Globe sets response for multiple storms crossing Luzon

Globe has prepositioned personnel and supplies in areas on the path of Typhoon Ofel, yet another weather system forecast to cross Luzon.

Generator sets and batteries are ready in network facilities for possible commercial power outages due to the new storm. Globe has also prepositioned technical and support crews, along with supplies and emergency equipment, to ensure quick response in areas that might need help.

“Our personnel and supplies are ready as we anticipate the impact of Ofel in Luzon. Rest assured that in case power outages impact our services, we will be able to restore quickly as our network facilities are built for resilience,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Globe reminds the public to get weather information only from legitimate sources. Globe provides free data access to the website of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Restoration in Nika aftermath

Meanwhile, Globe has begun restoration work in areas affected by Typhoon Nika, which struck the country’s northeastern coast on Monday. Some sites were down due to commercial power outages.

Ground crews immediately restored service to 100% in the following provinces:

Batanes

La Union

Pangasinan

Restoration work continues in a few affected sites in the following provinces:

Apayao

Aurora

Benguet

Cagayan

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Isabela

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Nueva Vizcaya

Pangasinan

Quirino

Meanwhile, Globe continues to provide support for communities affected by earlier storms.

Globe deployed Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi stations in 11 locations in Northern Luzon to help affected residents stay in touch with their loved ones and support in the coordination of relief efforts. The booths were activated on November 8 and will remain open until commercial power is restored in the following localities:

Cagayan

Barangay Casambalangan, Sta. Ana (in front of gymnasium)

Barangay Centro 2, Lasam (Castillejo store)

Barangay Magapit, Lallo (shell station)

Barangay Centro, Lallo (Subdealer Renz Miko )

Barangay Batalla, Camalaniugan (Leon Umbrero)

Barangay Bulala, Camalaniugan (KNK Enterprise)

Barangay Agusi, Camalaniugan (Monette Querobin Store)

Centro 7, Aparri (Bendecions Store)

Barangay Patta, Buguey (Barangay hall)

Barangay Paradise, Gonzaga (Police outpost)

Ilocos Norte

Barangay Bencag, Laoag

As many communities continue to grapple with the impact of the successive storms, Globe renews its call on customers to support relief efforts by donating their Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne app.

To learn more about Globe’s disaster response and Globe Stores operations, follow GlobeICON on Facebook or visit the Globe website for the latest #StaySafePH advisories. (SPONSORED CONTENT)