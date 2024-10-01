Globe warns customers vs fraudsters pretending to be NTC officials

Globe is warning its customers against a new vishing or voice phishing scam where fraudsters pretend to be officials of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

In this new scheme, scammers call potential victims claiming that their phone number has been linked to illegal activities. The fraudsters would then extort money from their targets, threatening to arrest them if they do not cooperate.

“Criminals prey on our natural respect for authority, using it as a weapon to deceive and manipulate. This is what we see in this new scam modus, where fraudsters pretend to be NTC officials. We call on our customers to be very vigilant and do not fall victim to these scammers,” said Anton Bonifacio, Globe’s Chief Information Security Officer.

Here are some tips to help you protect yourself from a vishing scam:

● Be wary of unsolicited calls, especially from numbers you don't recognize.

● Do not give out your personal information or financial details over the phone, even if the caller claims to be from a legitimate organization.

● If you are unsure about the legitimacy of a call, hang up the phone and call the organization directly using a phone number you know is correct.

● Report suspicious calls to the authorities.

Globe is committed to protecting its customers from scams. The company is working with the NTC and other law enforcement agencies to crack down on scammers and bring them to justice. Globe also proactively blocks numbers linked to various forms of scams, including vishing.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from the NTC and asking for your personal information, please do not engage. Hang up the phone and report the call to the NTC via its website, www.ntc.gov.ph, or call its hotline via 1682.

To know more about Globe’s efforts against fraud, visit www.globe.com.ph. (SPONSORED CONTENT)