Globe’s #SeniorDigizen campaign helps Pasig City seniors embrace tech with confidence

This experience left her wary of online interactions, making Globe’s Senior Digizen Learning Session an invaluable opportunity for her and other seniors to learn more about avoiding scams and effectively using digital tools.

Globe recently brought the Senior Digizen campaign to the San Miguel Elementary School in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City, gathering some 80 seniors from various barangays across Pasig in half a day of learning digital skills.

At hand were 45 Globe volunteers who assisted the seniors as they learned lessons on the basics of using mobile phones, fundamentals of cybersecurity, and making the most out of apps such as GCash and KonsultaMD.

Pasig City Councilor Paul Roman Santiago thanked Globe for bringing the program to the city, citing the importance of digital literacy for seniors amid the prevalence of scams.

For Lumacan, the session was a turning point: "Kahit ‘yung mga tumatawag, sabihin “Congratulations, nanalo ka!” hindi ko na ‘yan gagalawin, hindi ko na pipindutin ‘yung link kasi na-phobia na ako dyan. Kaya at least alam ko na ngayon,” she explained, expressing her improved confidence in handling potential scams.

Former teacher and call center agent Elda Hernandez, 61, echoed the sentiment, "Phishing, smishing, vishing. ‘Yung differences nila natutunan ko, how to avoid them, pagpasok sa telepono mo ng mga messages. You have to be careful about clicking the links that they send you.”

Both also highlighted their newfound knowledge about GCash and KonsultaMD: “Paying your bills, you can send money to others, you can receive money from your bank to your GCash, even from abroad,” Hernandez said.

“Ang hirap pumunta ng mga doktor eh, ang lalayo ng mga ospital, clinic, kaya siguro mas madali para sa akin ‘pag nag-consult ako via online, mas hindi kami hirap, hindi kami pagod di ba?” added Lumacan.

Like Lumacan and Hernandez, learning about GCash and KonsultaMD was also particularly valuable for Alleili Canilla, a 72-year-old retired communications professional from Barangay San Miguel, and 67-year-old Rafael Yamio, from Barangay San Jose.

“Ang pinakamahalagang lesson na natutunan ko sa inyo ay tungkol doon sa GCash. Actually, di ko alam ang GCash noon, ngayon alam ko na. At saka yung mga consultation sa mga doktor,” said Canilla.

Yamio said the session helped him recover his GCash account. “Nawala ‘yung GCash nung isang beses sa cellphone. Tapos na-recover ko rin. Doon sa speaker, doon ko lang nalaman na ‘ah, pwede palang ganito’,” he shared.

He said the Senior Digizen Learning Session is important for seniors like him in this digital age: “Kailangan mong matuto para sa sarili mo, hindi para umasa ka sa anak, sa kapitbahay, o sa kaibigan,” he stressed.

Such feedback from the participants shows the importance of initiatives such as the #SeniorDigizen campaign, which is part of Globe's broader push for digital inclusion.

By addressing seniors' apprehensions about technology and protecting them from online risks, the program empowers them to use online services with confidence and enhance their quality of life.

“We are committed to fostering digital inclusion for all, especially our senior citizens who might feel left behind in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The Senior Digizen program is designed to empower the elderly with life-enabling knowledge and skills they need to navigate the digital world confidently and safely,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

As the nation continues its rapid digital transformation, Globe remains dedicated to creating an inclusive digital future. The company's various initiatives reflect its commitment to promoting digital literacy across all segments of society.