Sun Life’s ‘Next Big Gig Caravan’: Learn how purpose, passion, play, and profit can make you live brighter as Sun Life financial advisor

Sun LIfe Caravan schedule.
SUN LIFE Philippines, the No. 1 life insurance company in the country in terms  of premium income1, net income2, and total assets3, is hosting a series of recruitment events for Financial  Advisors called the Live Brighter Forum in select cities nationwide.  

The series of Live Brighter Forums aims to amplify “The Next Big Gig,” a campaign that invites Millennials  and Gen Zs to become a Sun Life Financial Advisor as their next income generating gig. It will kick off at the  SMX Convention Center in Davao City on April 27, and continues at the Zuri Hotel in Iloilo City on May 11,  SMX Convention Center at Pasay City on May 18, and Laus Group Events Centre in San Fernando, Pampanga  on June 15. 

Potential candidates joining the event can expect to learn more about how being a Sun Life Financial advisor can give them unlimited income opportunities, the freedom of time, and help develop a sense of purpose  as they help their clients achieve a more secure and brighter life. Real-life stories from Sun Life Financial  Advisors will also be shared. 

Attendees can also participate in activity booths that simulate the experiences of a Sun Life Financial  advisor. These include the “Next Big Quiz,” a quiz booth that challenges the attendees’ knowledge on life  insurance; the “Next Big Destination,” an international-themed photo wall which represents the travel  incentives of Sun Life advisors; and the “Next Big Project,” a booth that showcases the advisors’ corporate  social responsibility activities where participants can also vote on the project advisors should support next. Exclusive Sun Life merchandise and other exciting prizes await those who will give the booths a try. 

Those interested to join any of the Live Brighter Forums can get in touch with a Sun Life advisor or visit  www.sunlife.co/gig to know more. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

