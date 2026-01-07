Female police official in hot water over P70,000 worth of rubber shoes

A FEMALE police brigadier general is in hot water for wearing shoes worth over P70,000 to match her uniform.

In a press conference Wednesday, January 7, 2026, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan said administrative complaints for less grave neglect of duty and conduct unbecoming of a police officer were filed against Police Brigadier General Jezebel Imelda Medina.

He said the less grave neglect of duty charge was in relation to Medina’s failure, as director of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service, to submit the required psychiatric and psychological examination (PPE) report of a Quezon City cop who was accused of engaging in seditious vlogging activities.

“Such refusal directly undermines the Commission’s constitutional and statutory authority to exercise administrative control and supervision over the Philippine National Police,” Calinisan said.

Calinisan said the conduct unbecoming complaint stemmed from Medina’s act of displaying luxury footwear worth P70,599 while wearing the PNP uniform.

He said the amount of the shoes is almost equivalent to a month’s basic salary of a police brigadier general.

“This act raises serious concerns on modest living and ethical conduct, standards required of all public servants and most especially of senior police officers whose actions set the tone for the entire organization,” Calinisan said.

The vice chairperson reiterated that integrity, discipline, and obedience to lawful authority are not optional, as they are fundamental duties owed to the Filipino people. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)