Manila

FEU's Cantela eyeing FIDE Master title

National Master Oscar Joseph Cantela shows his medals and trophy after Far Eastern University - Diliman won the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 high school boys’ title in November 2023.
National Master Oscar Joseph Cantela shows his medals and trophy after Far Eastern University - Diliman won the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 high school boys’ title in November 2023. (PNA Photo)

FILIPINO chess player Oscar Joseph "OJ" Cantela is setting his sights on becoming the country's next World Chess Federation (FIDE) Master.

The Grade 11 student is a member of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 high school boys champion Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman coached by Grandmaster Jayson Gonzales.

Cantela holds a National Master title and to become a FIDE Master, he has to compete in tournaments with rated players.

First on his list is the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open scheduled at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa in Phetchaburi, Thailand from April 13 to 21, 2024.

"I hope to do well in Thailand and gain some Elo rating points," said Cantela, a resident of San Juan Uno, General Trias, Cavite.

His current Elo rating points are 2009 (standard), 1772 (rapid), and 1791 (blitz).

Cantela won the gold medal in the 16-under category of the 12th Dato' Tan Chin Nam Foundation Open Rapid Age-Group Chess Championship on August 27, 2023.

He gained 100 Elo rating points at the 2023 World Youth Chess Championships held in Montesilvano, Italy on November 24.

