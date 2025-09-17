Fewer workers to benefit from Tupad program in 2026

THERE will be fewer displaced and informal workers who can benefit from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in 2026.

This comes as DOLE’s emergency employment program is set to receive a lower allocation in the proposed 2026 national budget.

"Ang malaking bahagi ng nabawas sa budget ng DOLE sa 2026 ay pondo para sa Tupad," said Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma in a media forum in Manila on Wednesday.

(A large portion of the budget cut for DOLE in 2026 is funding for TUPAD.)

"Malaki siguro mababawas na bilang ng (Tupad) beneficiaries na aming mase-serbisyuhan sa 2026," he added.

(The number of Tupad beneficiaries we will be able to serve in 2026 will likely be significantly reduced.)

He said, however, that he cannot provide specific figures yet on how many beneficiaries will be affected.

"Kapag nakita namin ang final allocation for 2026, doon kami makakagawa ng projection," said Laguesma.

(Once we see the final allocation for 2026, that’s when we can make a projection.)

Records show that the Tupad fund stood at P18 billion in 2025, while the proposed allocation for 2026 is P11 billion.

Tupad is a program that provides emergency, short-term employment to displaced, underemployed, or seasonal workers, who are paid the prevailing minimum wage in their respective regions.

With the impending budget cut, the labor chief said the agency is now preparing to adjust program implementation.

"Ang mangyayari diyan, aming sisikapin ang prioritization ng nangangailangan," said Laguesma.

(What will happen is that we will strive to prioritize those most in need.) (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)