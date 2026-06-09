FFW: Ensure safety of frontline workers in quake-hit areas

AS RESCUE operations continue following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the province of Sarangani and other areas in Mindanao, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, said it is imperative to protect workers working in the frontline.

In a statement, the FFW said all occupational safety and health (OSH) standards must universally be extended to those currently in the frontline amid the emergency response being conducted.

"We urge the government to ensure the absolute safety, proper protective equipment, and administrative care of our first responder workers, who are currently assisting in critical rescue and disaster management operations," said the FFW.

"Frontline responders and public sector workers risk their lives for the public, and the state must guarantee that their safety is protected while they perform their functions and duties in hazardous environments," it added.

The workers organization called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to conduct OSH inspections in affected workplaces.

The FFW said DOLE must ensure that the OSH standards are met in workplaces before allowing work to continue or resume following the calamity.

"The FFW issues an urgent, uncompromising call to the national government and the DOLE to immediately conduct rigorous OSH inspections of all workplaces, commercial establishments, and buildings across the affected regions," said the FFW.

"We are calling the attention of the regional directors of DOLE, safety officers, and employers across Mindanao to issue work stoppage orders, if needed. Work in compromised structures must not resume until official clearance is issued," it added.

On Monday morning, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani and was also felt in other areas of Mindanao.

The quake resulted to several buildings being damaged while some even collapsed during the tremor. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)