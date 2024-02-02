FIFA extends global partnership with Visa, including FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA announced the extension of its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, as an official FIFA partner.

The new agreement, which runs through 2026, enables Visa and FIFA’s efforts to champion the growth of football and support players, fans and clients through an exciting programme of youth, beach soccer, and FIFAe events, and will culminate in the biggest FIFA World Cup in history in 2026.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “FIFA is thrilled to partner with Visa and to focus our strong partnership on what will be a very bright future. Visa’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the fan experience, coupled with their innovative approach to payment technology, aligns with FIFA’s vision to make football truly global and accessible to all. We look forward to delivering exceptional moments for fans across the globe.”

Visa will remain the Official Payment Technology Partner for FIFA activities globally, providing a seamless and secure commerce experience for FIFA’s passionate fans on-site.

Visa cardholders will receive exclusive and behind the scenes access throughout FIFA tournaments, Visa-cardholder pre-sale events, and other innovative promotions, including at FIFA stores and online at FIFAstore.com, throughout the partnership.

“Our alliance with FIFA has yielded immense benefits for our brand, clients, and cardholders,” said Oliver Jenkyn, group president, Global Markets, Visa. “We’re excited to continue our long-standing partnership and deliver seamless payment experiences as part of one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Leveraging insights from Visa’s “Digital Fans: How Connected Experiences Can Power the Future of Fandom,” Visa and FIFA will work together to identify further steps to improve the fan journey and experience at the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, and at other FIFA tournaments.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai said: “Since 2007 Visa has been instrumental in elevating the payment experience at more than 40 FIFA events, including the recent FIFA World Cup in Qatar and last year’s record-setting FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. While the fan journey has seen tremendous strides in the 16 years of partnership, FIFA and Visa have our sights set on a modernised digital, custom and frictionless commerce experience for FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Frank Cooper, chief marketing officer of Visa, added: “One of Visa’s primary goals in partnering with FIFA is to enrich the experience of both fans and athletes. The FIFA World Cup 26 presents a unique opportunity for Visa to achieve that goal. Although competitive sports is considered entertainment, it is also a thriving business. This allows Visa to operate at the intersection of culture and commerce, fulfilling the high expectations of our cardholders on match day, whether they are watching the excitement unfold in their living rooms or sitting at the heart of the action at midfield.”

For more information on FIFA tournaments, including FIFA World Cup 2026, visit FIFA.com. (PR)