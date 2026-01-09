Fil-Am activist found alive following Mindoro clash

AFTER nearly a week of uncertainty and mounting international concern, Filipino-American activist Chantal Anicoche has been located alive by Philippine Army personnel in the mountainous terrain of Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro.

In a statement issued Friday, January 9, 2026, Philippine Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-ala said Anicoche was found hiding in a hole near the encounter site in Sitio Mamara, Barangay Cabacao, Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro, on Thursday, January 8.

Anicoche was immediately brought down from the mountain and underwent medical examination.

Human rights groups said the 25-year-old Filipino-American community organizer and recent psychology graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, went missing amid clashes between government forces and members of the New People’s Army on January 1.

Anicoche was reportedly in the area conducting research and volunteer work among Mangyan indigenous peoples and peasant families when contact was lost.

“The rescue of Anicoche exposes the blatant lies peddled by the communist terrorists and their mouthpieces regarding the legitimate operations carried out by our troops in Occidental Mindoro. Her case clearly unmasks the CTG’s way of exploiting and endangering young people through their deceptive recruitment tactics,” said Dema-ala. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)