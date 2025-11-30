Filipina worker confirmed dead in massive Hong Kong fire

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) was among the fatalities in the deadly fire in Tai Po district in Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has confirmed.

“With great sadness, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirms the passing of an overseas Filipino worker from the Tai Po fire incident. Far from her native home, she had made innumerable sacrifices to provide a better life for her family,” the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said in a statement.

“The Consulate General extends our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this trying time,” it added.

The consulate general said that on the ground operations is ongoing to ensure the welfare and assist the OFWs affected by the tragedy.

It said 79 Filipinos were safe and accounted for following the incident, while one was injured and the status of 12 others are still under verification.