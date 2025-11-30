Filipina worker confirmed dead in massive Hong Kong fire

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) was among the fatalities in the deadly fire in Tai Po district in Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has confirmed.
“With great sadness, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirms the passing of an overseas Filipino worker from the Tai Po fire incident. Far from her native home, she had made innumerable sacrifices to provide a better life for her family,” the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said in a statement.
“The Consulate General extends our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones at this trying time,” it added.
The consulate general said that on the ground operations is ongoing to ensure the welfare and assist the OFWs affected by the tragedy.
It said 79 Filipinos were safe and accounted for following the incident, while one was injured and the status of 12 others are still under verification.
Meanwhile, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac visited the family of the victim, who was survived by her 10-year-old son.
“We assured the 10-year-old son of our dear OFW that her mother lives in his heart forever, and would want nothing more than have him finish his studies,” said Cacdac.
“When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, he said ‘Firefighter po para wala na pong mamatay sa sunog,’” he added.
At least 128 individuals, including a firefighter, were confirmed dead in the fire that hit the Wang Fuk court on November 26 while the status of around 200 people are still unclear.
Hong Kong officials said 11 individuals were arrested, including the two directors of Will Power Architects Company, the consultancy in charge of the renovation project at the Wang Fuk Court. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)