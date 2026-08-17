Flood-hit Kapampangans get P84-M worth of aid

More than P84 million worth of relief assistance has been provided to Pampanga residents, who were affected by flooding and heavy rains, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

The PDRRMC reported that the total assistance had reached ?84,546,815.19 as of noon Monday, August 17, 2026.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided the bulk of the assistance.

The agency provided 100,758 family food packs, worth nearly ?80 million, to affected communities.

The food packs were distributed in Guagua, Lubao, Sta. Rita, Sasmuan, Arayat, Apalit, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, San Luis, Minalin, Sto. Tomas, Bacolor, Sta. Ana and San Simon.

The provincial government also distributed food packs, modular tents and bread worth about ?926,000 to affected residents in Lubao, Porac, Apalit and Bacolor.

Meanwhile, local governments in Magalang, Porac, Arayat, Bacolor, Mexico, Floridablanca, Candaba, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon, Sto. Tomas, Apalit and Masantol provided more than ?3 million worth of aid to their respective communities.

Barangays and non-government organizations also contributed around ?1 million in assistance, including hot meals, food packs, sleeping kits and hygiene kits, the PDRRMC said.

The council said relief operations and assistance efforts continue in communities affected by the disasters.