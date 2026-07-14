JBL, Capitol to hold blood donation drive on July 15

The Provincial Government of Pampanga said it will conduct a voluntary blood donation activity on Wednesday, July 15 as part of the observance of National Blood Donors Month.

The project themed "One Drop of Humanity: Give Blood, Save Lives," will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Benigno Aquino Hall inside the Capitol Compound in Barangay Sto. Niño, City of San Fernando.

The activity was organized by the Capitol, in partnership with Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital and Petron Corporation.

The activity is expected to boost the provincial government's blood supply and encourage voluntary blood donation.

Donors must be 18 to 65 years old, weigh at least 50 kilograms, have stopped from drinking alcohol within the past 24 hours, and have had at least six to eight hours of sleep.

Donors must also be free from fever, cough, colds, or other symptoms of illness.

Individuals with tattoos or piercings and those who received anti-rabies vaccination must have undergone the procedures at least one year before donating blood.

The Capitol said that all donors will undergo screening to determine their eligibility and ensure the safety of the blood donation process.

Interested participants may contact 0977-603-4096.