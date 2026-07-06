P3.8-M cigarettes sans health warnings seized

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), in coordination with the San Fernando City Police Station, implemented a search warrant that led to the seizure of 60 master cases of P3.8 million worth of cigarettes without graphic health warnings.

The items were recovered from an impounded vehicle at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region 3 compound in Barangay Maimpis.

The operation stemmed from a request for police assistance from LTO Region 3 after a vehicle was left unattended following an anti-colorum checkpoint activity.

CIDG personnel secured the necessary search warrant to lawfully open and inspect the vehicle, which later yielded the prohibited tobacco products.

The CIDG said the operation was witnessed by barangay officials in the area to ensure transparency and adherence to procedure.

Authorities emphasized that the government enforces Republic Act No. 10643, which requires graphic health warnings on tobacco products as part of efforts to promote public awareness about health risks. (PNP-PIO)