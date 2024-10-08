Filipino executed in Saudi Arabia for murder

A FILIPINO national was executed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the murder of a local “over money,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

“No official confirmation from Saudi authorities yet but yes, our Embassy in Riyadh reports that there was an execution. It was for murder of a Saudi national over money,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in a message to reporters.

De Vega said the execution took place despite the continuous appeal of the Philippine Government.

“We did all we could: court appeal, presidential letter of appeal, trying to get the victim’s family to accept blood money. In the end, our efforts were not successful as the victim’s family wanted the death penalty instead of accepting blood money,” he added.

He refused to divulge information about the executed Filipino as the family wanted privacy.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, however, assured the provision of government assistance to the bereaved family, including in the immediate repatriation of the executed Filipino’s remains.

As of March 2023, the DFA said 56 Filipinos were on death row in Malaysia, while 27 in other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, China, Vietnam, United States of America, Japan and Brunei. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)