Filipino fisherman missing after Chinese vessel hit boat

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has activated a search and rescue operation for a Filipino fisherman who went missing after their boat was hit by a Chinese vessel in the vicinity of Subic, Zambales.

PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said Jose Mondoñedo went missing when their boat FBCA John Robert, was hit by an “unidentified vessel,” causing it to sink on July 3, 2024.

His brother, Robert Mondoñedo survived after he held on to their payao for three days until another Filipino fishing vessel passed by the vicinity waters and rescued him at around 8 a.m. on July 6.

The two fishermen departed Barangay Wawandaue, Subic, going to their payao in the vicinity waters off Sampaloc Point for a fishing activity on July 1.

“As per the directive of CG Admiral Gavan, the CGS Zambales investigates the collision report and gathers additional information regarding the incident for appropriate measures,” said Balilo.

In a press conference, Senator Francis Tolentino identified the Chinese vessel as “Yang Fu” which is likely a commercial vessel.

“It would seem, eto ang pangalan ng vessel, baka mali lang ang pronunciation ko, Chinese characters, "Yang Fu," isang malaking barko na binangga ang mangingisda at nawawala si Mr. Jose Mondeñedo,” he said.

“Tumakas [ang barko], identified naman [at] malamang ito ay commercial vessel, he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)