Filipino MSC Aries crew member released

ONE of the four Filipino crew members of MSC Aries was released by Iranian authorities, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW said one Filipino crew member of the MSC Aries was released after nearly a month of being in captivity.

“We spared no efforts to secure the release of our brave seafarer,” said DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

He said the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) are already in touch with the families of the seafarer to assure them of the government’s full support and assistance.

Cacdac said they are also in coordination with the ship agent and licensed manning agency to work on immediately bringing home the Filipino crew member.

The DMW chief, meanwhile, said they will continue working with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the ship agent, and licensed manning agency to secure the release of the other three Filipino crewmen who remain in the custody of Iranian authorities.

"We are optimistic that the three Filipino seafarers will be released soon," said Cacdac.

It was back in April 13 when the MSC Aries was boarded and held by Iranian naval authorities as it was crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The MSC Aries crew is composed of 25 seafarers, including four Filipinos. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)