Filipino priest wins Ramon Magsaysay Award for championing poor

FILIPINO Catholic priest Flaviano Antonio Villanueva has been named one of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awardees for his work in restoring dignity to the poor and homeless.

Hours after the announcement was made official on Sunday, August 31, 2025, Villanueva said he is humbled over his inclusion as one of the recipients of Asia’s premier prize named after the former Philippine president known for his simplicity, humility, and leadership.

"The Ramon Magsaysay Award is a hopeful reminder for everyone that Greatness of Spirit is not an elusive reality but a living voice disturbing us to march as 'Witnesses of the Light.' And as witnesses, we are resolved in defending the truth and radiating the good," said Villanueva.

"This recognition leads me to a humbling resolve to act justly, to love mercy, and walk humbly with my God," he added.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) said Villanueva is being honored for his lifelong mission to uphold the dignity of the poor and the oppressed, “daily proving with unwavering faith that by serving the least of their brethren, all are restored.”

A former drug user who turned his life around, Villanueva became a priest in 2006 and has since devoted his ministry to the poor and marginalized.

In 2015, he founded the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center in Manila to provide food, shelter, and dignity for the homeless.

He also launched Paghilom, a program helping families of drug war victims by providing proper burials, healing, and livelihood support.

Despite harassment and threats, including a sedition case filed in 2020 that was later dismissed, Villanueva has remained steadfast in serving the poor, emphasizing that justice is not only legal but also about restoring self-worth and hope.

The other two recipients of the 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awards are Shaahina Ali from the Maldives and the Indian organization Foundation to Educate Girls Globally or Educate Girls.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as Asia’s premier prize, is given to individuals and organizations who address issues of human development in Asia with courage and creativity, transforming their societies for the better. The 2025 awardees will formally receive their medallions and certificates during the 67th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Presentation Ceremonies on November 7 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila. (Anton Banal with JGS/SunStar Philippines)