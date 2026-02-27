Filipino seafarers hailed for rescue of Finnish rower

A RENOWNED Finnish solo rower expressed gratitude to 19 Filipino seafarers who rescued him during a voyage across the South Atlantic Ocean in January 2026.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Jari Saario thanked the Filipino crew members of the Greek merchant vessel Cymona Eagle during a courtesy visit to Ambassador Domingo Nolasco in Finland.

"He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Filipino seafarers with whom he stayed seven days aboard the ship," the DMW said.

Saario praised the crew for being caring, friendly, and hospitable, noting they held a thanksgiving party for him before he disembarked in Cape Town.

The DMW commended the seafarers for their professionalism and willingness to assist during a crisis.

"We commend the Filipino seafarers for enhancing the image of Filipinos worldwide by demonstrating their professionalism and willingness to help during times of crisis and adversity," the DMW said.

Saario was attempting to become the first solo rower to cross the South Atlantic Ocean from Cape Horn to Cape Town when the incident occurred.

During the 8,000-kilometer voyage, a severe storm overturned Saario’s vessel. He spent 36 hours adrift in a waterlogged boat, facing hypothermia and extreme maritime dangers.

The Cymona Eagle, manned entirely by Filipino seafarers, rescued Saario despite 7-meter waves and strong winds. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)