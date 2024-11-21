Filipino students represent PH in F1 in Schools global challenge

SIX talented STEM students from the British School Manila have arrived in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, to compete in the F1 in Schools Global STEM Challenge, taking place from November 21 to 28, 2024.

This milestone marks the first time a Filipino team, Agilas, has participated in the prestigious global competition.

The Agilas team is composed of senior students Neo Gatlabayan, Gian Andre Benjamin Gaisano Anggala, Lau Li Khai (Marcus), and Sofia Margaret Gorospe, alongside junior Aaron Gabriel Chua and sophomore Tara Bahukhandi.

The team is guided by their adviser, Jenna Storey, as they prepare to showcase Filipino innovation on the international stage.

“This is our first time competing, and we didn’t know what to expect, but everything is coming together,” said Neo Gatlabayan, the team’s managing director and chief engineer. “We’re about to register our cars, and we’re good to go. It feels incredible to be the first Filipino team here.”

Tara Bahukhandi, marketing and promotions lead, expressed pride in representing the Philippines. “It’s inspiring to see competitors from all over the world. Being on an international stage makes me incredibly proud to represent the Philippines in STEM,” she said.

Marcus Lau, chief finance officer and director of Research & Design, shared his excitement about meeting teams from around the world. “We saw a few teams at the airport, and it’s thrilling to know we’ll be competing alongside so many talented individuals. I’m looking forward to this experience,” he said.

F1 in Schools is a global, not-for-profit competition that encourages students to develop and showcase their STEM skills by designing, building, and racing miniature Formula 1 cars.

Teams are evaluated in areas such as car speed, engineering quality, branding, marketing, project management, and verbal presentation skills, making it a comprehensive platform for young innovators.

The Agilas team’s participation not only highlights the growing importance of STEM education in the Philippines but also paves the way for more Filipino students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The team is sharing updates on the competition on their social media pages. (PR)