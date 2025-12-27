Filipino tech innovator Dado Banatao dies at 79

RENOWNED Filipino engineer and tech innovator Diosdado Banatao has died on Christmas Day.

He was 79.

His family confirmed Friday that Banatao succumbed to complications from a neurological disorder in Stanford, California.

“We are mourning his loss, but take comfort from the time spent with him during this Christmas season, and that his fight with this disease is over. We thank everyone for all the messages of support and prayers during this time,” read a post by Rey Banatao on social media.

Banatao was a native of the small town of Iguig in Cagayan Valley and made a name in Silicon Valley for inventing a computer chip set.

He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the Mapua Institute of Technology and later took a master’s degree at Stanford University.

He had worked in different technology firms, such as the National Semiconductor, Intersil and Commodore International where he designed the first single chip, 16-bit microprocessor-based calculator.

He became the Ikanos Communications chief executive officer in 2010.

In 2018, he was recognized as the Ramon V. Del Rosario Sr. Awardee for Nation Building for his contributions to the Philippines’ innovation system. (PNA)