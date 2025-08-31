Filipino tourist dies while in Hong Kong Disneyland’s ride

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed the death of a 53-year-old Filipino tourist in Hong Kong.

"The Consulate General, through its Assistance-to-Nationals Section, confirmed the incident with the Lantau Police Headquarters and contacted the next of kin of the deceased to convey our heartfelt condolences and to assist them with the process of repatriating the deceased's remains," the DFA said in a statement on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

"The Consulate General continues to coordinate with the local authorities and institutions concerned, while respecting the family's privacy during this difficult time," it added.

As per reports, the Filipino tourist passed out while riding Hong Kong Disneyland’s Frozen Ever After attraction around 10 a.m. Friday, August 29.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead around 11:30 a.m.

While the theme park’s initial investigation has shown that the incident was “not related to ride safety,” its management temporarily suspended the operation of the ride from August 31 to September 19 for the imposition of operational adjustments. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)