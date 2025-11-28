Filipino worker in ICU recovering after Hong Kong fire

THE overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after surviving the massive blaze in Hong Kong is now on her way to recovery, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a television interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the OFW, placed in the ICU due to carbon monoxide inhalation, is now stable.

"I've been told as of last night that she is stable and on the way to recovery. And we hope it stays that way," Cacdac said.

He added that one OFW is still missing amid the deadly fire in the Tai Po area.

Cacdac added that they have received reports that one OFW is among those missing.

"That is the report. But we don't know for sure about her exact whereabouts. So the search continues," Cacdac said.

The department said it is already in close coordination with the families of the two OFWs in Hong Kong.

"We are in touch with their families here in the Philippines," Cacdac said.

On Wednesday, a massive blaze hit Hong Kong and is considered one of its deadliest fires in decades.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said a total of 58 Filipino nationals are safe and accounted for, one is injured, and one is missing. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)